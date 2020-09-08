Aaron Jones: We’re definitely working on an extension with Packers

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly close to an agreement on a contract extension and he’s not the only back from the 2017 draft class who is currently in talks about such a deal.

Word in May was that the Packers had spoken with Aaron Jones‘ representatives about an extension, but there hasn’t been the same focus on that effort as there has been on Kamara’s talks with the Saints. During an appearance on NFL Network Tuesday, Jones said that conversations with the team are ongoing.

“Yes, they definitely are. My agent and them are taking care of that. I’m gonna focus on football,” Jones said.

The Packers’ decision to draft A.J. Dillon in the second round this year led some to think that they might be content to part ways with Jones after this season. It appears that there could be room for both backs as long as Jones and the Packers can find the right price.