Alex Smith is No. 3 on Washington depth chart

Rarely if ever does a third-string quarterback make a $16 million salary. But that’s what’s happening, at least for now, in Washington.

Alex Smith lands on the team’s initial depth chart as the third-string quarterback, behind starter Dwayne Haskins and backup Kyle Allen.

Smith has had limited 11-on-11 practice reps as he worked his way back from a badly-broken leg that nearly resulted in an amputation and that also endangered his life.

His $16 million salary, guaranteed for injury as of early 2018, became fully guaranteed in March. As he practices more and more and if the team struggles, maybe we’ll see Smith on the field at some point this season.