Bears put Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve

Getty Images

Eddy Pineiro was the only kicker to make it through the cut to 53 players in Chicago, but he won’t be playing against the Lions in Sunday’s opener to the 2020 season.

The Bears announced on Tuesday that Pineiro has been placed on injured reserve. The corresponding move was the official addition of defensive end Mario Edwards to the active roster.

Pineiro was dealing with a groin injury throughout camp. He will be eligible to return after missing three weeks and teams can bring back an unlimited number of players from injured reserve this season.

Cairo Santos competed with Pineiro this summer and signed to the Bears practice squad after getting released last weekend. He can be added to the active roster or called up to kick before being returned to the practice squad after the game. The Bears could make that move twice before Santos would have to be released and re-signed in order to remain with the team.