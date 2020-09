Getty Images

The Bills announced they waived fullback Patrick DiMarco with an injury settlement Tuesday.

They had placed DiMarco on injured reserve Friday.

DiMarco, 31, injured his neck during training camp.

He has appeared in 48 games with 18 starts the past three seasons for the Bills with 21 touches for 145 yards.

DiMarco saw action on 599 offensive plays and 557 on special teams the past three seasons combined.