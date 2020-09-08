Brandin Cooks did not practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Texans traded for Brandin Cooks after trading DeAndre Hopkins. While Hopkins received a mega contract extension from the Cardinals on Tuesday, the Texans learned they made need a backup plan for Cooks for their season opener.

Two days before their game against the Chiefs, the Texans report Cooks did not practice. It raises a question about Cooks’ availability for Thursday.

Cooks, who has a quadriceps injury, was limited in Monday’s practice.

The Texans will have Will Fuller V, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills as their top three receivers if Cooks can’t go.

The only other player not to practice for the Texans, defensive end J.J. Watt, was not injury related.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) remain limited.

Cornerbacks Phillip Gaines (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip) were full participants after being limited Monday.