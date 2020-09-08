Broncos plan to have fans attend Sept. 27 game against Buccaneers

Getty Images

Broncos fans will be able to greet Tom Brady in person when the Buccaneers come to play the Broncos on September 27.

Colorado governor Jared Polis announced on Tuesday that the Broncos will be able to have some fans in the building for that Week Three game. There will not be any fans in attendance when the Broncos host the Titans next Monday night.

The capacity will be capped at 5,700 fans, most of whom will be season ticket holders, for the matchup with Tampa. Polis said that the number could go up for subsequent games. The Broncos’ third home game would be in Week Six against the Dolphins.

The Week Three game will be the first time either team plays in front of fans in 2020. The Broncos will be in Pittsburgh in Week Two while the Buccaneers are in New Orleans to open the year and playing in an empty Raymond James Stadium against the Panthers in Week Three.