Browns laud the “redemptive strides” Kareem Hunt has taken

The Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt when no one else wanted him in 2019. Now, the Browns have made clear Hunt is a big part of their team with a big role on offense.

The Browns on Tuesday afternoon announced the contract extension Hunt signed earlier in the day.

“Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “He has been a great teammate, outstanding worker, and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term. Personal growth is often times non-linear, but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken. He understands the opportunity he has in front of him — provided he maintains his current personal trajectory — and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team.”

Hunt’s two-year contract extension will keep him in Cleveland through the 2022 season. The Cleveland native played the final eight games last season after serving an eight-game suspension.

He finished second on the Browns in rushing yards and third in receptions.

“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up,” Hunt said on social media. “Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.

“Today, I’m honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Haslam, Andrew Berry, Coach Stefanski and the entire Browns’ organization for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme.

“To everyone who has also supported me – my family, mentors, friends, and off-the-field team – thank you for continuing to be my “why.” All and continued thanks to God the Good Lord for the guidance, strength, blessings and opportunity to be in this position.

“And, of course, a BIG thank you to the entire DAWG POUND for welcoming me back home. I promise to continue to push and work hard to bring a championship here for you all, representing the best team in the NFL, and make a lasting impact in the community and on the field.”