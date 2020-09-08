Cardinals sign Angelo Blackson, cut Michael Dogbe

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a one-year contract Tuesday. They cut defensive lineman Michael Dogbe in a corresponding move.

Blackson started 15 games with the Texans last season and had 20 tackles, but Houston released him Saturday.

He is a five-year veteran who also has spent time with the Titans. Blackson has appeared in 69 games with 21 starts and has 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Blackson, 27, entered the league with Tennessee as a fourth-round selection in 2015.

The Cardinals also announced they signed tight end Jordan Thomas and punter Richie Leone to the practice squad and released tight end Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.