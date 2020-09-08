Cardinals sign receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a new five-year deal

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT
When the Texans traded receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, he had three years left on his existing contract. The Texans traded him in large part because he wanted a new deal.

He finally has gotten one.

Some, including the person who broke the story, are calling it a two-year, $54.5 million extension with a whopping $27.25 million new-money average. Others, including someone who didn’t break the story, are calling it a five-year, $94 million contract, with an $18 million average at signing.

The last year reportedly is voidable, which could make it a one-year, $39.585 million extension. Or, as the case may be, a four-year, $79 million contract. It’s currently unclear what will be needed to cause the final year of the contract to void.

The deal also reportedly includes a no-trade clause and a commitment not to apply the franchise tag to Hopkins.

The difference in the two characterizations of the contracts underscores the inherent differences between the new-money analysis and the analysis of the value of a contract at the time it is signed. No player signs an extension; he signs a new contract that replaces the old one. That’s what Hopkins will do, transferring a three-year commitment into a five-year contract that potentially could become a four-year deal.

So it’s a two-year, $27.25 million extension which pushes the total value to $94 million over five years ($18 million per year) or $79 million over four years ($19.75 million per year).

Ultimately, Hopkins is a Cardinal because the Cardinals did what the Texans wouldn’t do: Rip up the three-year contract and replace it with a new five- or four-year deal.

16 responses to “Cardinals sign receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a new five-year deal

  2. The Texans never would’ve done that with him, best thing he ever did was get out of the state of Texas and as far away from Bill O’Brien as possible

  3. Hopkins signed the original contract, if I am a GM I am holding him to that and not handing out free money that can be allocated elsewhere to make the overall team better.

  4. If I’m reading correctly it’s less per year than Cooper or Green? Or maybe it’s more because he negotiated it himself and saved agent fees?

  5. I don’t know how Seattle contains this guy with zero ability to stop the run. Hopkins has been wide open all over their secondary in the past and because of their all time bad Dline situation…even a secondary that is loaded with talent can’t cover for 12 seconds.I’m affraid Murray might be the new and younger Russell Wilson.

  6. This is a reasonable contract that has to be seen as a “win” for the cardinals. Signing him through his age 32 season at a new AAV of $18+m is a lot lower than many were projecting. All for the cost of a 2nd round pick…

  7. For those who think the Bills gave too much for Diggs when they all said we could have had Hopkins, THIS is why it was a smart move by the Bills. They would have to give Hopkins big time Money which would have gone to Tre White, and others. In the Mean time, Diggs is under contract for at least a few more years at a much more affordable rate. Yeah.. I’m happy with the way things turned out.

  8. 20 mil per for Demarius Thomas part 2.

    How is it these teams never learn? You could have 3 Edelmans at around 7 mil per for that money, even though 20-25 mil per is too much for wr allocation, let alone lne dude a step away from
    a hammy or a concussion.

    How Keim is still employed, I have no idea.

  10. I’m sure a lot of teams will be unhappy that a team caved to a guy with THREE YEARS left on his contract to give him even more $$$$. Hopefully DH can now find a way to cope and make ends meet with this extension. Absurd $$ for a WR. How many teams win a SB because of their WRs? lol. Not begrudging him; good for him. But c’mon now…

  11. Bill O’Brien is just a puzzling guy. He hands out elite money contracts to ok/good players and immediately trade his elite wide rceiver when he wants a new bigger contract. Trade him for pennies on the dollar may I add.

  13. The receiver market is going up (all started with OBJ) and he’s one of the best, so the contract makes sense.

  14. Worst case scenario, he bombs and the contract is terrible.

    Best case scenario, he continues to be great… and in 2 or 3 years starts pouting and throwing tantrums because other receivers are getting bigger contracts than he has.

  15. jackedupboonie says:
    September 8, 2020 at 1:29 pm
    I don’t know how Seattle contains this guy with zero ability to stop the run. Hopkins has been wide open all over their secondary in the past and because of their all time bad Dline situation…even a secondary that is loaded with talent can’t cover for 12 seconds.I’m affraid Murray might be the new and younger Russell Wilson

    ——————

    We shall see. Seattle has 4 new starters on defense. And the hawks have been to the playoffs every year except one over the last 8 years with Russell Wilson at the helm. I know everyone is high on the cardinals right now but making it through the NFC west is going to be tough especially when you haven’t been competitive for years.

  16. Hear that loud shriek? That’s the echo of Jalen Ramsey screaming after hearing that Hopkins got an extension from the team that just traded for him.

