Colin Kaepernick’s Madden rating is higher than 17 starters

Getty Images

The folks who create the video game that enjoys the exclusive license from the NFL not only has welcomed quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the game but also has given him an 81 overall rating.

That number is higher than the initial rating for more than half of the league’s starting quarterbacks.

Kaepernick’s 81 is higher than 17 other Week One starters: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (80), Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (79), Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (78), Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (78), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (77), Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (77), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (76), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (76), Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (75), Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (74), Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (73), Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (72), Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (72), Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (70), Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (70), Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (70), and Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (69).

Kaepernick’s 81 also matches Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and it’s only one number behind Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, at 82.

And while this is only the opinion of the people who set the ratings for the Madden game not actual NFL scouts, this is the company in which the NFL has entrusted its official video game. And, right or wrong, that company has pegged Kaepernick at any 81. Which even if it’s a little off represents an indictment of a league of teams that have collectively shunned Kaepernick since he became a free agent in March 2017.