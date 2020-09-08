Colin Kaepernick’s Madden rating is higher than 17 starters

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

The folks who create the video game that enjoys the exclusive license from the NFL not only has welcomed quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the game but also has given him an 81 overall rating.

That number is higher than the initial rating for more than half of the league’s starting quarterbacks.

Kaepernick’s 81 is higher than 17 other Week One starters: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (80), Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (79), Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (78), Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (78), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (77), Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (77), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (76), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (76), Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (75), Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (74), Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (73), Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (72), Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (72), Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (70), Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (70), Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (70), and Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (69).

Kaepernick’s 81 also matches Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and it’s only one number behind Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, at 82.

And while this is only the opinion of the people who set the ratings for the Madden game not actual NFL scouts, this is the company in which the NFL has entrusted its official video game. And, right or wrong, that company has pegged Kaepernick at any 81. Which even if it’s a little off represents an indictment of a league of teams that have collectively shunned Kaepernick since he became a free agent in March 2017.

Permalink 64 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

64 responses to “Colin Kaepernick’s Madden rating is higher than 17 starters

  6. You are a grown man talking about the relevance of a video game to the real world. Your quixotic mission to make Kaepernick a thing, again, is leading to to become unhinged.

  9. Sure, Kaepernick is good enough to start for some teams. He’s also an ungrateful anti-American communist scumbag who no owner wants to pay money to be on their team.

    Kaepernick made his bed, now he has to face the consequences.

  11. Colin will be benched by players during Madden games also. The object is to win. Kap can’t help you do that.

  17. I understand people don’t like him…but he is better than Trubisky, Josh Allen, Darnold, Haskins,Lock, Carr, Daniel Jones, Tyrod, Lock and Minshew…the rest might have a grievance…

  21. Just when Madden fans thought this version of the game couldn’t get any worse…

    Is EA trying to tank this game?

  22. A little off… Yeah, I’m sure 3 years of rust on a guy (who wasn’t even playing that well when he left) just falls right off. Madden virtue signaling doesn’t make Kaep a great player.

  24. “… even if it’s a little off represents an indictment of a league of teams that have collectively shunned Kaepernick since he became a free agent…”

    Or, more realistically, it’s not.

    Keep harping on his last stats while ignoring the actual distance those passes were thrown. He went out as a dink and dunk QB, and now he’s just a dink.

  27. The 81 rating matches exactly his rating from his last appearance in the game. All they did was clone over his player profile from 4 years ago.

    They didn’t reevaluate or lose any sleep over how to grade him. They pressed copy & paste. LOL People read too much into Madden, like it is actual news.

  28. Wtf cares but you? He doesn’t want to play. Nobody wants him even if he was good enough….which he is not. MOVE ON.

  29. What is the statute on Colin Kaepernick not having a job stories?

    I feel like in 2037 Florio is still going to be wondering if any team is going to pick up Kaepernick. He’s about to be 33 and has been out of the league for a while…

  30. EA having exclusive rights to the only NFL licensed video game doesn’t make their opinion correct. The NFL didn’t grant them exclusive licensing because they value their opinion on player ratings either.

  32. If they have an exclusive license, you would think there would be requirements they must adhere to, such as actually having active NFL players in the game…

    This feels more like Blitz than Madden.

  33. Just another reason why the Madden franchise has become complete trash. It’s really too bad 2K can’t get back into the fold and build a competent football franchise.

  34. To be fair, not a fan of his at all, but he is better than all those QB’s below him other than Kyler Murray and Cam Newton

  36. Please, how many of the QBs listed would you take Kaep over? Maybe 3 or 4, and it’s close, and it’s for 1 year on a team-friendly contract like Cam’s with the Pats. EA is simply caving into the social justice frenzy.

  37. The only indictment here is that the NFL entrusts such a hapless game developer to be exclusively licensed. Forget the social aspects of all of this for a moment an look purely at the laughable allocation of resources. This year’s iteration of madden is generally considered to be the worst they have ever produced, riddled with bugs and game breaking errors. Instead of fast tracking and fixing those consumer facing items, they use valuable development time to include a player who hasn’t been on a roster in four years. Nice

  38. Im sure its a mut card rating…which could be a 99 just depends on the card programm. It has nothing to do with reality so you cant compare

  39. Is there a rating for causing a distraction for your team? I’m sure that would be off the charts

  43. EA Sports making a statement in their video game. Fine. How much of the profit from the video game are they giving to charities fighting social injustice?

    People and businesses want to show their support up until it means they have to give up their time or treasures.

  50. Wow, he must be better than 17 starting QB’s right now. Somehow that Blaine Gabbert was able to be better than him though…

  51. This is the player last seen pouting because he was beaten out for the starting job by Blaine Gabbert.

    This nonsense has no bounds. And someone with a functioning brain actually tried to make the case that this virtue-signal rating is an indictment on the NFL. Is the Onion or just basic stupidity?

  52. The folks who create the video game that enjoys the exclusive license from the NFL not only has welcomed quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the game but also has given him an 81 overall rating.

    Why…….because they live in a Fantasy world!

  56. “And while this is only the opinion of the people who set the ratings for the Madden game not actual NFL scouts, this is the company in which the NFL has entrusted its official video game. And, right or wrong, that company has pegged Kaepernick at any 81. Which even if it’s a little off represents an indictment of a league of teams that have collectively shunned Kaepernick since he became a free agent in March 2017.”

    Teams really need to start signing players based on their Madden ratings, sounds like a real foolproof strategy.

  58. How can you give a rating to a guy who hasn’t played in almost four years? Do you pick the number he had four years ago, and ignore that he hasn’t played a down in four years? Do you ignore that this lay-off surely has made him worse, not better? Or do you simply pull a number out of you rear end that makes him look better than half the starters in the league?

  60. How much did EA pay to add his “likeness” to the game?

    I bet it is more than a 3rd string QB makes….

  62. Let it go, he’s not that good or he would be playing for some team. Ray Lewis supposedly killed a man and he still played. Why? Because he was good.

  64. Wasn’t he ranked like 74 in the last game he was in? How do you move UP when you don’t play a down in years? What a fraud.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.