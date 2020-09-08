Eagles bring back Richard Rodgers

Getty Images

Tight end Richard Rodgers was with Washington, preparing to open the season against the Eagles, until this weekend when the team waived him. He now is with the Eagles, preparing to open the season against Washington.

The Eagles announced they signed Rodgers on Tuesday after he tried out with them Sunday. Philadelphia also worked out defensive end T.Y. McGill.

Rodgers, whose father is Washington’s assistant defensive backs coach, will serve as the team’s third tight end.

Rodgers, 28, spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia but played only eight games. He was on injured reserve for part of 2018 and unemployed for three months last season.

Rodgers made only one catch for 7 yards with the Eagles.

He was with the Packers his first four seasons after they made him a third-round choice in 2014. Rodgers was far more productive in Green Bay.

Rodgers has made 121 catches for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns in his six seasons.

Washington signed him as a free agent March 24 before cutting him Saturday.