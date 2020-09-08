Every player gets in full practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs are heading into Thursday night’s opener without any injury concerns.

The team had a couple of players listed as limited on Monday’s injury report — tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle) — but every player on the roster was able to get in a full practice on Tuesday. Head coach Andy Reid said that the team is set to begin their attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“They’re ready to roll,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Wednesday will bring a final injury report before the Chiefs take on the Texans to kick off the 2020 regular season, but it sounds like it will be an uneventful reveal on the Kansas City side.