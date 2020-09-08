Ezekiel Elliott: Some Cowboys will kneel on Sunday

Getty Images

Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ long-held stance that players are to stand for the national anthem, some Cowboys players will be kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday night.

That’s the word from Ezekiel Elliott, who said in an interview for today’s PFTPM Podcast that some of his teammates will join the many NFL players kneeling to protest racism and police brutality.

“I think we’re going to have guys kneeling, we’re going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we’re all supporting each other,” Elliott said. “We’re all supporting each other and that’s what’s going to bring us all together.”

Elliott said he believes Jones will be OK with the players who decide to engage in a silent, peaceful protest during the anthem.

“I think everyone in the locker room feels that we’re going to get support from ownership, coaching staff and from each other. I think everyone is going to feel free to express themselves however they choose to,” Elliott said.

In the past, Jones has made clear that he doesn’t support kneeling during the anthem. But since the death of George Floyd, millions of Americans have changed their perspectives about the anthem protests and the reasons for them. And at this point, it would be a major surprise if at least some players on all 32 teams aren’t kneeling during the anthem in Week One.