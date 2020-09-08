Falcons activate Steven Means from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons got defensive end Steven Means back from the COVID-19 list, even if it cost them part of their collection of stray first-rounders.

The team announced Means’ activation, after he was placed on the list Aug. 29. To make room for him on the roster, they released linebacker Deone Bucannon.

It also gives them an unusual roster construction, as they now have 11 defensive linemen and just four linebackers on the roster.

Bucannon, the Cardinals’ first-rounder in 2015, spent last year with the Buccaneers and Giants. Like former Vikings wideout Laquon Treadwell, the Falcons took some shots on highly drafted players this offseason, and they didn’t all work out.