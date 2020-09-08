Giants waive DeAndre Baker

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that the Giants would wash their hands of cornerback Deandre Baker at some point this week.

The wait for that to happen was a brief one. The Giants announced that Baker has been placed on waivers on Tuesday morning.

Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery this summer and is currently on the Commissioner Exempt list, so it is unlikely that anyone will be claiming Baker off of waivers. His salary for this season was guaranteed, although the Giants could move to void that as a result of his arrest.

The Giants traded second-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to move back into the 2019 first round in order to select Baker last season. He didn’t play all that well as a rookie and Tuesday’s move means there won’t be a chance for the Giants to get anything more from him in the future.