Jadeveon Clowney gets $13 million, with $2 million in incentives

Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney turned down $15 million earlier in the offseason. Ultimately, he can make $15 million this year, but he’ll need to put in some work to get there.

Per a league source, Clowney receives base compensation of $13 million this year from the Titans, with the ability to earn another $2 million.

Of that amount, $1 million is tied to sacks, $750,000 is attached to playing time, and $250,000 hinges on making the Pro Bowl.

Clowney had 3.5 sacks last year, but his play suggests a much higher degree of disruption.

The Seahawks had offered Clowney $15 million per year on a long-term deal, and the Browns are believed to have offered even more than that.

The Titans also agreed not to apply the franchise tag to Clowney next year, setting him up for another crack at the open market. However, he’d like to not be a one-year-a-time player and settle in one city. He picked Tennessee in part because he hopes he’ll be there for more than one year.