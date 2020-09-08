Jaguars add Mike Glennon to active roster

Getty Images

Mike Glennon‘s stay on the Jaguars practice squad was a short one.

The team announced the veteran quarterback had been promoted to the active roster. He takes the place of linebacker Quincy Williams, who was placed on injured reserve.

Glennon gives them a third quarterback on the active roster, joining Gardner Minshew and sixth-round rookie Jake Luton.

The team also announced that defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and former Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones were added to the practice squad, and that veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock had been released from IR.