Jaguars announce four “protected” practice squad players for Week One

Getty Images

There are several changes to the way practice squads work in the NFL this season, including an expansion to 16 players and the opportunity to promote and demote two players to and from the active squad each week without having them go through waivers.

Another change is that teams can name four “protected” players on the practice squad. Those players are barred from signing on to the active roster with another team before the week’s games are played.

The Jaguars announced the four players that they will be protecting for Week One’s game against the Colts on Tuesday. The group includes cornerback Sidney Jones, who signed with the team after being cut by the Eagles last weekend.

Running back Nathan Cottrell, tight end Ben Ellefson and tight end Matt Flanagan were all in camp with the Jaguars and round out this week’s list of protected players.