Jets angered by low expectations, players eager to prove them wrong

The Jets haven’t been very good at football. They did not necessarily get better this offseason.

But General Manager Joe Douglas says is makes people in his building mad that they’re not predicted to succeed.

“Our guys don’t live in a bubble. We see the things that are said, we see the things that are written,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “It angers a lot of people.”

The Jets were 7-9 last year. Any enthusiasm they might have created this offseason was diminished by All-Pro safety Jamal Adams griping his way out of town, and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out because of COVID-19. The only two current Jets to have played in a Pro Bowl play the same position — running backs Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore — which may help explain the lack of respect they’re getting during prediction season.

“Obviously, there were good players that were on this team last year that aren’t playing this year,” Douglas said. “But just going through this camp, I can tell you there are some guys on this team that may not be household names, but they are good football players. Their mission is to go out and become a household name. . . .

“I know there’s a lot of hungry guys that want to go out there and just prove a lot of people wrong, frankly.”

Douglas cited the improvements along the offensive line, but the Jets are still sitting on a pile of cap room, and Douglas admitted the uncertainty over next year’s cap played a part in not spending it.

“We have a vision, we have a game plan on what we’re trying to accomplish,” Douglas said. “We want to have the flexibility so when the right player presents itself, the right opportunity, we are going to be aggressive. It may seem like we’re not doing that right now, but we do have a vision.”

And at least we know they’re reading the things that are written about them, which should sufficiently motivate them for years to come.