John Lynch hopeful for leap from wide receiver Dante Pettis

Despite being a second-round pick in 2018, Dante Pettis has struggled to find his footing in the NFL through his first two seasons.

Last year was far more of a step back than anything with less than half the production of his rookie season with the team. But the 49ers remain hopeful and are seeing signs that things might be different this season for Pettis.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers General Manager John Lynch has seen progress from Pettis this offseason.

“A week into camp, the consistency just clicked and we could see from day one his mentality was different,” Lynch said. “He was doing the things that were asked of him. The guy that we were so excited to draft and add to our team started to show up on that field.”

In his final two seasons at the University of Washington, Pettis combined for 116 catches for 1,583 yards and 22 touchdowns as a receiver.He also set the NCAA record for career punt return touchdowns with nine. But he’s been far less successful with the 49ers. He has just 38 receptions on 69 targets for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, he caught just 11 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Impressions from training camp have been encouraging for Lynch. Now it’s whether Pettis can translate that onto the field in games.

“He’s got to do it when it counts, but every indication is that he’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing,” Lynch said. “I’m really proud of the young man for the way he’s prepared himself.”