Josh McCown hopes to bring “virtual value” to Eagles

Getty Images

Josh McCown became the oldest practice squad member in NFL history when he agreed to rejoin the Eagles in that capacity a couple of days ago.

McCown’s age isn’t the only unusual part of the move. He won’t be practicing with the Eagles in Philadelphia this season as he will remain in Texas and join the team remotely for meetings while staying in shape for a potential promotion to the active roster.

On Tuesday, McCown said that he hopes he can help the team even if they don’t need to go the emergency quarterback route this year.

“They reached out and we started discussing it and what that would look like,” McCown said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “Be able to kind of distance myself, be safe, but still be able to hopefully bring some virtual value to the team and help out that way.”

Eagles starter Carson Wentz said on Monday, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, that McCown is a “mentor” who provided the team with “a lot of insight, a lot of energy” during the 2019 season. If he can do the same from a distance, the value he provides may be actual instead of virtual.