Justin Britt, Daylon Mack work out for Packers

Getty Images

Center Justin Britt and defensive tackle Daylon Mack were both brought in for tryouts with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Britt sustained a torn ACL in a late October game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons last year. He recently was brought back in for a visit and tryout with the team. A lack of a deal with Seattle led to his visit to the Packers on Monday. Britt has played right tackle, left guard and has spent the last four years at center for the Seahawks.

Britt has started 86 of the 87 games he’s played in during his career with the ACL tear being his first significant injury that forced him to miss time.

Meanwhile, Mack was released by the New York Giants during roster cuts over the weekend. He had also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens this summer. He was a fifth-round pick of the Ravens last year but was released by the team on Aug. 1. He was claimed off waivers by the Lions and then released again a week later before ending up with the Giants.

The Packers currently have an open roster spot.