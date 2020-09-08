Kareem Hunt signs extension with Browns

Getty Images

Running back Kareem Hunt will be sticking around Cleveland beyond the 2020 season.

Hunt announced on Instagram that he has signed a contract extension with the Browns. According to multiple reports, it is a two-year deal worth $13.25 million with $8.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Browns signed Hunt as a free agent last year, which gave him a chance to resume a playing career that was interrupted when the Chiefs released him in 2018. That move came after the release of a video of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman and Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of last season as a result of the incident.

Hunt had 43 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns and 37 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown in eight games after the suspension came to an end.