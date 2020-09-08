Leonard Fournette to have “solid role” for Bucs in Week One

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette hasn’t been a member of the Buccaneers for long, but that won’t keep him from contributing to the team’s offense in the first game of the regular season.

That was the word from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on Tuesday. Arians said, via multiple reporters, that the team has a “solid role” in mind for Fournette against the Saints on Sunday.

Arians said that Fournette has been picking up the offense well. The coach added that he’s helped by focusing on this week’s game plan rather than the overall playbook because there’s less information to take in.

The Bucs list Fournette third on the depth chart behind Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy. How the workload gets split up between the three backs will be one of many things to watch as the Bucs offense takes the field with Tom Brady for the first time.