Logan Ryan says it’s a “dream come true” to be back in New Jersey

Getty Images

It took a lot longer for Logan Ryan to find a place to play the 2020 season than many expected, but it could be a case of all’s well that ends well for the veteran defensive back.

Ryan can play cornerback and safety and the Giants have needs at both spots, so he should see a lot of action even though he’s listed as a second-string safety on the depth chart the team released on Monday. He also grew up in New Jersey and went to college at Rutgers, which makes moving to the Garden State a homecoming.

“To be able to come home and play 20 minutes from Rutgers and an hour from where I grew up, it’s a dream come true,” Ryan said, via the New York Post. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity. . . . It’s been a crazy year, you never know where you’re going to end up, never know how it’s going to go. Coming home was definitely something I always thought about.”

The only hangup for Ryan is finding a place to stay. His wife and kids are still in Nashville and he spent some time in his videoconference asking for tips on a dog-friendly place to rent while he settles back into life as a Jersey resident.