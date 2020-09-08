Mike Zimmer on only having two safeties: The roster is flexible

Getty Images

NFL teams released their first depth charts of the year on Monday and the Vikings didn’t have to spend much time thinking about how to list their safeties.

Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith are both returning starters and the only safeties on the team’s 53-man roster. Smith called it “kind of funny” to see the roster aligned that way and said he and Harris intend to play every snap, but it seems unlikely that the team would put all of its eggs in that basket.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said that “the roster is still flexible” without revealing any thoughts about how the team might back up Smith and Harris.

“We’ll have a plan moving forward,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The Vikings have worked out Jahleel Addae and George Iloka recently and they signed Josh Metellus to the practice squad after cutting him on Saturday. Teams can promote two players a week from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday, so Metellus could wind up as a backup against the Packers.