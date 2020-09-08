New text messages could pull Quinton Dunbar back into hot water

Getty Images

He was out, and now he may be pulled back in.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, text messages released by the Broward County (Florida) State Attorney’s Office contradict the conclusion that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar for his role in an alleged armed robbery that resulted in charges being filed against now-former Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

A witness named Dominic Johnson sent this text message roughly two hours after the alleged armed robbery, which occurred on May 13: “Bra how about [Baker] them just robbed the dice game. Dunbar told them n—–s do that.”

Asked if Dunbar was involved, Johnson said: “[Baker] and Dunbar was directing it.”

As explained by Leonard, the text messages were obtained via an August 28 search warrant directed to the iCloud account connected to Johnson’s phone.

The text messages mesh with a police statement that Dunbar, who was removed from the Commissioner Exempt list after being cleared, was “an active participant in the armed robbery aiding and assisted Baker and the other unknown offenders.”

The case has featured plenty of other bizarre twists and turns, including credible evidence of payments made to the victims to get them to change their stories. But while Baker faces charges, Dunbar doesn’t.

At least for now. Whether this new evidence changes things remains to be seen.

However it plays out, the situation underscores the reality that the most powerful law enforcement official in any jurisdiction is the prosecutor. Judges can only handle the cases brought to them; prosecutors decide who to charge and who not to charge, a decision that often is the difference between someone’s life being turned upside down (like Baker’s) or otherwise continuing without further complication or impediment (like Dunbar’s).