One player tested positive for COVID-19 from August 30-September 5

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have announced the results for another period of COVID-19 testing and the numbers continue to look good.

Over a period lasting from August 30 to September 5, there were 17,519 tests administered to 2,641 players. There was one new confirmed positive test during that time. There were four positive tests for players from August 21 to August 29.

Six players are currently on reserve/COVID-19 lists around the league. Saints running back Dwayne Washington, Panthers defensive back Derrek Thomas, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, Panthers guard Chris Reed, Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson and Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead have either tested positive or been in close contact with an infected person.

The NFL and NFLPA also announced that there were seven new confirmed positive tests out of 26,991 tests on 5,708 other personnel. There were six positives in the previous round of testing.