Packers have A.J. Dillon at third-string running back

Getty Images

The Packers’ second-round draft pick is on the third string.

Green Bay’s first depth chart of the season lists A.J. Dillon as a co-third team running back, alongside Tyler Ervin and behind both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

That’s not a big surprise. Jones was the clear No. 1 after gaining 1,084 yards rushing and 474 yards receiving last year. Williams also contributed a lot during the 2019 season, rushing for 460 yards and adding 253 receiving yards.

Dillon is a powerful runner but doesn’t have great speed and never did much in the passing game in college, and it was a bit of a surprise when the Packers chose him in the second round. They surely want to see him develop as a receiver and in pass protection before they give him a lot of playing time.

The 247-pound Dillon may, however, get some short yardage and goal line work early in the season. It will likely be a small role, but it’s what he did best in college and what made the Packers take him in the second round.