Panthers’ David Tepper remains the NFL’s richest owner

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper remains the NFL’s richest single owner, according to the list of the 400 wealthiest Americans compiled by Forbes magazine.

Tepper’s 41st on the overall list, with an estimated net worth of $13 billion. That’s the kind of wealth that allows you to pay cash ($2.275 billion) for a football team, as he did with the Panthers in 2018.

There are 15 NFL owners among the top 400 list — which gets you down to the people worth a measly $2.1 billion.

Tepper has a fairly wide margin over the second NFL name on the list, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 56th overall at $8.6 billion, followed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke (59th, $8.3 billion), Jaguars owner Shad Khan (66th, $7.8 billion), and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (74th, $7.4 billion).

Other NFL names to make the list include Patriots owner Robert Kraft (93rd, $6.6 billion), Falcons owner Arthur Blank (105th, $6.1 billion), Bills owner Terry Pegula (129th, $5.5 billion), Ravens owner Stephen Bisciotti (154th, $4.6 billion), Texans owner Janice McNair (197th, $3.9 billion), Saints owner Gayle Benson (249th, $3.3 billion), Colts owner Jim Irsay (278th, $3 billion), Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (295th $2.9 billion), Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie (319th, $2.7 billion), and Washington’s Dan Snyder (327th, $2.6 billion).