Panthers remove Derrek Thomas from COVID list, waive him

Getty Images

Two players were removed from the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The Falcons announced earlier in the day they activated defensive end Steven Means back to the roster.

The Panthers now have announced defensive back Derrek Thomas is off the reserve list. Carolina also announced, though, that he reverted back to injured reserve and the team waived him with an injury settlement.

That leaves the Panthers with one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Guard Chris Reed went on the list on Sept. 1.

The only other NFL players on the reserve/COVID-19 list are Saints running back Dwayne Washington, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson and Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead. They either have tested positive or come in close contact with an infected person.

Washington now has spent 10 days on the list.