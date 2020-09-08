Raiders restructure Cory Littleton’s contract

USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have restructured the contract of linebacker Cory Littleton to free up additional cap space for the 2020 season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Littleton was previously set to earn $11.25 million in base salary this season with the Raiders. Per Rapoport, the restructured deal frees up $8.272 million in cap space for the Raiders. The most likely mechanism for such a restructure would be through converting the base salary to a signing bonus payable immediately with the cap hit spread out over future years.

With four years of accrued service time, he would need to maintain a minimum base salary of $910,000 under the CBA.

Littleton signed his existing deal with the Raiders back in March when he agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the team in free agency.

Littleton started every game over the last two seasons for the Los Angeles Rams. In his final season with the Rams, Littleton had 134 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.