Report: Broncos fear Von Miller done for season with lower leg injury

Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller injured his lower leg in Tuesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Miller injured his ankle and the Broncos “fear” Miller is done for the season.

Miller is undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The Broncos had to make do without their other pass rusher most of last season when Bradley Chubb tore the ACL in his left knee in Week Four.

Chubb’s absence was one of the reasons Miller had only eight sacks last season, as it allowed teams to double Miller.

Miller has 106 sacks since the Broncos made him a first-round choice in 2011. He has played 135 of a possible 144 games in his career. Miller began 2013 with a suspension, and after playing nine games that season, tore the ACL in his right knee, ending his season.

Miller, who tested positive for COVID-19 during this offseason, considered opting out of the 2020 season. Now, he could see his season finish before it begins.