Report: Cowboys extend Randy Gregory’s contract through 2021

The NFL conditionally reinstated defensive end Randy Gregory last week. The Cowboys extended his contract Tuesday.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports the one-year extension, which will tie Gregory to the Cowboys through 2021, includes a $200,000 signing bonus. Gregory can make up to $2.1 million next season.

Gregory is scheduled to make $825,000 in base salary this season.

He has not played since Week 17 of the 2018 season, missing all of last season while serving a suspension. The league is allowing him to participate in conditioning activities, individual workouts and meetings for now. He can begin practicing with the Cowboys the week of Oct. 5, and Gregory becomes eligible to play in a game Oct. 25 against Washington.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015, but he has played only 28 games, with one start, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.