Report: Von Miller injured ankle tendon, likely ending his season

Getty Images

More details are emerging about Von Miller‘s lower leg injury, and none bringing good news for the Broncos pass rusher.

Miller injured a tendon in is ankle on the last play of practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reprots.

Miller is expected to need surgery, which likely ends his season.

Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports that Miller first will seek a second opinion from sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson, whose practice is in Green Bay.

The Broncos remain uncertain about whether former first-round pick Bradley Chubb will be ready for Monday night’s opener against the Titans. Chubb tore his ACL in Week Four last season.

Chubb’s absence was one of the reasons Miller had only eight sacks last season, as it allowed teams to double Miller.

Miller has 106 sacks since the Broncos made him a first-round choice in 2011.

Miller’s backups are Malik Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu.