Saints, Alvin Kamara close to new contract

The Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are getting close to a contract extension.

The two sides are “extremely close” to a “lucrative” extension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There’s been talk in recent days that Kamara, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and due a $2.1 million base salary, is unhappy that he hasn’t been extended. The Saints would like to keep him happy, and keep him beyond this year.

But New Orleans is in extremely rough salary cap shape for the 2021 season, and this deal will only add to the Saints’ payroll next year. It’s going to be tough for the Saints to stay near the top of the league — especially considering that Drew Brees isn’t getting any younger.

The Saints, however, will worry about the salary cap and Brees’ successor at quarterback in the future. This year, they’re keeping all the pieces together and hoping to make a run at the Super Bowl.