Seahawks promote Penny Hart from practice squad, waive John Ursua

The Seahawks announced they promoted receiver Penny Hart from the practice squad to the 53-player roster Tuesday. They waived receiver John Ursua in a corresponding move.

Hart, 24, originally joined the Seahawks as a member of the practice squad midway through the 2019 season. He signed a futures contract in January.

The Seahawks cut Hart as part of the initial roster cuts Saturday. They re-signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Hart went undrafted out of Georgia State in 2019, signing with Indianapolis as a free agent.

He began last season on injured reserve, but the Colts later waived him with an injury settlement. Hart eventually landed on Seattle’s practice squad.

Ursua, a seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Hawaii, appeared in three games last season. He caught one pass for 11 yards, allowing Seattle to convert on fourth down late in a Week 17 game against San Francisco. The Seahawks later were stopped inches short of a go-ahead touchdown, which gave the 49ers the division title.