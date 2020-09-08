Sean McVay thinks rotating RBs can keep defenses off balance

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t say who would start at running back for his team against the Cowboys in Week One, but it doesn’t sound like being the first back up will matter all that much to the offense.

McVay said the plan is for “a three-back rotation that you feel really good about” as long as Darrell Henderson‘s hamstring is feeling well enough for him to play. He left the door open for Henderson, Cam Akers or Malcolm Brown to change that arrangement in the future, but thinks that the variety of styles can work to the team’s advantage.

“I think as the season unfolds, that might give us some clarity if someone separates themselves,” McVay said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “But we’re going to go into it with three different backs, three different skill sets, that present a change of pace and different dynamic that they can present to defenses. I think that can help keep people off balance as well.”

That’s a change from the offense’s salad days with Todd Gurley as the lead back and it will be a welcome one if it helps the offense get back on solid ground.