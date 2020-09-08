Texans not rushing to find a third quarterback

Getty Images

Plenty of teams kept just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster when they made cuts over the weekend.

Most of them moved quickly to add one or two back to their practice squad, so they had guys nearby in case of injury or outbreak.

But the Texans are still practicing for Thursday’s opener against the Chiefs with just starter Deshaun Watson and backup AJ McCarron, after releasing third quarterback Alex McGough last week.

“Because it’s a Thursday night game, if you rush to make a decision on the practice squad, it really doesn’t help this much this week,” Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “There’s a lot of thought that goes into that and we don’t want to rush it. We certainly are looking at the quarterback market and what’s out there.

“Alex is definitely on that list. We’ve had great experiences with Alex. He’s a really hard-working guy. We’ll see what happens here after the game.”

McGough is working out for the Jets (who have five quarterbacks of their own), but could return later. The Texans will need to find another quarterback for a scout team arm if nothing else, but the short week and the reality of getting an outside player in through COVID-19 protocols made the timing wrong.