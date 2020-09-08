Titans holding out hope for fans at second home game

Getty Images

The Titans know they won’t have any fans in the stands for their home opener, but they’re keeping their fingers crossed for the second game.

Via Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Titans president Burke Nihill said the team needs to know in the next week to 10 days if they can have fans for their Oct. 4 game against the Steelers.

“I do think there is reason for hope but it’s very preliminary,” he said.

Nihill suggested a 21-22 percent attendance figure if they were able to host fans, which would be around 15,000 in Nissan Stadium.

Both the Titans and Nashville’s MLS team will be in an empty building through the month of September, but the Titans play two of their first three on the road.