Undrafted rookie James Robinson is the starting tailback in Jacksonville

Of the 16 rookies who made the initial 53-man roster in Jacksonville, one of the undrafted rookies will be the starting tailback.

James Robinson, an undrafted free agent from Illinois State, performed well enough not only to get the Jaguars to dump Leonard Fournette but also to install Robinson as the top option on the depth chart.

The Jaguars’ initial configuration of players shows Robinson as No. 1, Devine Ozigbo as No. 2, and Chris Thompson as No. 3.

Elsewhere on the offensive depth chart, Chris Conley and D.J. Chark are listed as the starting receivers. Rookie second-rounder Laviska Shenault, Jr. backs up Conley. Dede Westbrook surprisingly is a third-string option.

Defensively, rookie first-rounder Chris Henderson is listed as one of the starting cornerbacks. Rookie first-rounder K’Lavon Chaisson is not in the starting lineup at defensive end.

Of the rookies on the roster, only Robinson, Henderson, and long snapper Ross Matiscik are listed as starters.