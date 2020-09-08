Vikings add a kicker to practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings filled in their practice squad Tuesday, adding another kicker for insurance.

The team announced the additions of kicker Chase McLaughlin, linebacker Hardy Nickerson, and defensive tackle Albert Huggins.

McLaughlin was actually with them on the practice squad the first week of last season as well, before making his way to three teams (Chargers, 49ers, Colts) last year. He hit 18-of-23 field goals and all 26 of his extra points, and was 3-of-3 from 50 yards or beyond.

He lost the competition for the Colts job in camp this year to rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.

The Vikings have kicker Dan Bailey on the active roster, but concerns about COVID-19 have caused many teams to want extra quarterbacks and specialists on hand.