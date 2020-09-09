49ers activate Fred Warner from COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner has been cleared to return to action.

Warner was activated from the league’s COVID-19 reserve list today, the team announced.

Players are placed on the list when they either test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone known to have the illness. Teams do not announce whether players on the list tested positive or were merely exposed.

The 49ers will be pleased to have Warner back for Week One’s game against the Cardinals. Warner has started all 16 games in both of his NFL seasons and is a key piece in the 49ers’ defense.