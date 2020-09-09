49ers still aren’t committed to a starting cornerback across from Richard Sherman

Getty Images

Last week, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said that the determination of the starting cornerback across from Richard Sherman remains a work in progress. It still is.

The 49ers have issued their first “unofficial depth chart” as “[c]ompiled by the 49ers Football Communications staff,” and it shows that no decision has been made between Emmanuel Moseley (pictured) or Akhello Witherspoon as the No. 2 cornerback.

The 49ers also use “or” at right guard, with Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton as the two choices.

The depth chart also shows Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne as the starting receivers, with rookie first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk a third-teamer. Running back Raheem Mostert is the starter, backed up by Tevin Coleman and then Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr.

On the other side of the ball, rookie first-round defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw is listed as the backup to Solomon Thomas at left defensive tackle. D.J. Jones is the starting right defensive tackle. Arik Armstead is ahead of Dee Ford at right defensive end.

Richie James is the primary kick and punt returner.

Again, this is all unofficial. And it wasn’t prepared by the coaching staff. Which raises an important annual question when it comes to depth charts: Why even bother to have teams publish them?