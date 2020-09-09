Amari Cooper has full practice despite hamstring

USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper spent much of last season on the Cowboys’ injury report.

He begins this season on their injury report, too, but the good news is that he had a full practice Wednesday.

The receiver missed the last four full practices of training camp with an unknown injury. The Cowboys’ listed him on their Wednesday injury report with a hamstring issue.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee) also was a full participant, and linebacker Luke Gifford was limited with a hamstring strain.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis did not practice with an ankle injury.