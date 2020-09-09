Aqib Talib announces retirement

Getty Images

Longtime cornerback Aqib Talib announced his retirement Wednesday morning, despite what he said was an attractive job offer.

The 34-year-old Talib went on IR for the Rams last October, and was then traded to the Dolphins to not play there.

But he said that he got a call from “my guy, my big homie Bill Belichick” offering a job this summer. Apparently that involved mostly covering tight ends, and came with “a nice vet contract” that could have paid him up to $6 million but he decided he wasn’t ready for the challenge and the physical toll.

“I just wasn’t feeling it no more, honestly,” he said.

Talib played for the Patriots in 2012 and 2013.

One of the top corners of the last decade, Talib made five Pro Bowls in a career that included stops with the Buccaneers and Broncos (where he won a Super Bowl ring).