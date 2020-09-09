Bills’ COVID precautions include having Jake Fromm practice separately

USA TODAY Sports

Several teams have talked about quarantining a quarterback. The Bills acknowledged they are taking precautions to have a quarterback healthy in case of a COVID-19 breakout.

Third quarterback Jake Fromm was not with the team at practice today and, via multiple reports, it was because the Bills have decided to have him practice away from his teammates periodically.

The precautionary measure will ensure that if both Josh Allen and Matt Barkley test positive for the coronavirus that the Bills still have a quarterback available.

It would not be the ideal situation for the Bills, obviously, if Allen and Barkley both are out, but it would ensure the team would have a quarterback to play.

The Bills used a fifth-round choice on the former Georgia quarterback.

He passed for 8,224 yards with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his three seasons with the Bulldogs.