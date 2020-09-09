Brandin Cooks questionable for the opener

Getty Images

It’s now officially football season, as we have our first player whose status we don’t really know thanks to the official injury report.

Per the Texans, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is questionable for Thursday’s opener against the Chiefs after taking a hypothetically limited part in Wednesday’s hypothetical practice. The Texans didn’t actually practice, and estimated the level of participation of those on the report.

The questionable designation translates to a 50-50 chance he’ll play, and the fact he did anything (hypothetically or otherwise) was a sign of progress after he was held out of practice Tuesday with a quad injury.

If he can’t play, the Texans will be down to Will Fuller, Randall Cobb, and Kenny Stills at receiver. That’s not a bad group, but the Texans brought Cooks in to take up a lot of the slack created when they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.

The Texans also listed fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and linebacker Jon Greenard (ankle) as questionable for the game, and they were the only players to get an injury designation.

Defensive end J.J. Watt was listed as a full participant Wednesday after being held out Tuesday for non-injury reasons.