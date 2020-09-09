Brandon Beane: “Probably be hard” to extend Matt Milano this year

Getty Images

The Bills signed cornerback Tre'Davious White to a big contract extension last weekend and they got a deal done with left tackle Dion Dawkins in August, but another member of the team may have to wait a little bit longer for a new pact of his own.

Linebacker Matt Milano has played a prominent role on defense the last two seasons and is in the final year of the contract he signed as a fifth-round pick in 2017. During an appearance on WGR 550 Tuesday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the team wants to keep him in Buffalo but suggested that a deal might have to wait until the 2020 season is in the books.

“Right now, I don’t know,” Beane said. “This year, our cap space is down to a little over $5 [million] right now, so we have to save money for replacement cost. For this year it would probably be hard, never say never, but we would have to get pretty creative or restructure someone else to do it now. In the end, it may make sense to wait until next season and see what this cap is, but we do want Matt here long-term. We love who he’s been and what he’s about. He’s a Buffalo Bill through-and-through, and hopefully we’ll get the economics worked out at the right time.”

Milano posted 101 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last season.