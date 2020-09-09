Clock ticks loudly on Saints, Alvin Kamara talks

September 9, 2020
The Saints and running back Alvin Kamara continue to negotiate a new contract. Which means that they continue to not get a new contract done. Which means that the clock continues to tick toward Week One.

Wednesday becomes an important day in the tick-ticking to Tampa Bay’s visit to start the season. It’s the day of the first full-blown practice in advance of the game, and it will be interesting to see whether Kamara practices on Wednesday without a deal done.

He could be at practice, and he could participate in individual drills. Will he take part in 11-on-11 periods without a new deal in place, especially in light of the reportedly “freak” injury suffered by Broncos pass rusher Von Miller on Tuesday night?

The practice report will shed light on whatever Kamara does or doesn’t do at practice. If they can work out a deal before practice begins later today, it won’t matter.

Regardless, we’re getting closer and closer to proverbial nut-cutting time, with the question looming of whether Kamara will play if he doesn’t have his new contract by Sunday.

  2. In literally every industry you can request a pay raise if you outperform your contract. What makes the nfl any different? Players make the league billions of $$ and their contracts should reflect such.

  3. Saints would be wise to make him play on his rookie deal. As soon as he gets that new contract he’ll be stepping out of bounds instead of fighting through to get the extra yard.

  4. youngnoize says:
    In literally every industry you can request a pay raise if you outperform your contract. What makes the nfl any different? Players make the league billions of $$ and their contracts should reflect such.
    ==

    For starters, there is no such thing as “outperforming” your contract — unless you’re willing to admit many also “under-perform” their dals and should therefore have to lower their salaries for the remainder of the contract. No? Didn’t think so.
    More to the point, there is a HUGE difference between “asking for a raise” and not showing up for work if the boss says no. Try doing that in any other “industry” and see if you still have a job the next day.

  5. they are probably trying to work a trade him to the browns with a pick so they can pay his signing bonus then trade him back to the saints…

