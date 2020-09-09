Clock ticks loudly on Saints, Alvin Kamara talks

Getty Images

The Saints and running back Alvin Kamara continue to negotiate a new contract. Which means that they continue to not get a new contract done. Which means that the clock continues to tick toward Week One.

Wednesday becomes an important day in the tick-ticking to Tampa Bay’s visit to start the season. It’s the day of the first full-blown practice in advance of the game, and it will be interesting to see whether Kamara practices on Wednesday without a deal done.

He could be at practice, and he could participate in individual drills. Will he take part in 11-on-11 periods without a new deal in place, especially in light of the reportedly “freak” injury suffered by Broncos pass rusher Von Miller on Tuesday night?

The practice report will shed light on whatever Kamara does or doesn’t do at practice. If they can work out a deal before practice begins later today, it won’t matter.

Regardless, we’re getting closer and closer to proverbial nut-cutting time, with the question looming of whether Kamara will play if he doesn’t have his new contract by Sunday.